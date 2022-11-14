AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $18,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 154.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,721,000 after acquiring an additional 291,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 163,430 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 132.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 630,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 140,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $7.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.71. 22,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,872. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.94.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,213.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

