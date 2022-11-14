Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 216.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 40.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,182. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

