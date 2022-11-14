Amtech Systems (ASYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $37,253.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Amtech Systems news, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,800.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $37,253.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at $773,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Amtech Systems by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amtech Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ASYS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

