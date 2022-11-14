Analog Century Management LP Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Analog Century Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,048 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 7.2% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 40.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 18.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 102,114 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,458,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $109.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

