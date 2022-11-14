Analysts Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Price Target at $21.17

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 0.4 %

ANF opened at $18.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $938.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $47.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

