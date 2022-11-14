Analysts Set H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target at $117.00

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 125 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DNB Markets cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 85 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 91 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

HNNMY stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.25. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. On average, research analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Featured Articles

