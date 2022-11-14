Analyzing SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) & Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

SciPlay has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SciPlay and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 1 2 6 0 2.56 Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

SciPlay presently has a consensus target price of $15.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.11%. Given SciPlay’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

This table compares SciPlay and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 2.66% 6.58% 5.00% Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -10.67% 0.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SciPlay and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $606.10 million 3.15 $19.30 million $0.70 21.27 Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Summary

SciPlay beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciPlay

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.