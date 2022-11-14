Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

FINS stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 54,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

