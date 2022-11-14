Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 501,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,819 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares during the period. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
