Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Applied Genetic Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 501,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,819 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares during the period. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Several brokerages have commented on AGTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

