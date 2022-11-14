Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,717,476 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 97,939 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Applied Materials worth $156,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT opened at $110.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $347.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

