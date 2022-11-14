Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.66.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 183.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

