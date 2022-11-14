Arcblock Price Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Arcblock has a market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $564,094.47 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

