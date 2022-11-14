Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,400 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the October 15th total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ARBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Compass Point cut Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176,951 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARBK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,499. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

