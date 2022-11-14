Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,592 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.36% of Argo Group International worth $17,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Argo Group International by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 19.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, American Trust grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $28.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Argo Group International Price Performance

NYSE:ARGO traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $25.63. 5,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,825. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $2.57. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is -22.42%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Further Reading

