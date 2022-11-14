ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stake Increased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after acquiring an additional 702,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,384,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,808,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,122,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,141,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $119.05.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.