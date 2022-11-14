Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Short Interest Update

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,240,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 9,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of ASND stock traded down $21.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.26. 1,812,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,627. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average of $96.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $159.08. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 14,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

