Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $854,314,000 after acquiring an additional 574,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,104,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $587,729,000 after acquiring an additional 736,800 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Shares of ORCL opened at $77.74 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

