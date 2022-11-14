Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,032 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BK opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

