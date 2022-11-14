Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $535,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 688,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,731,000 after purchasing an additional 57,504 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 171.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 120,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $153.28 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.55.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

