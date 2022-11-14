ASD Hits Market Cap of $35.41 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. ASD has a market capitalization of $35.41 million and $1.81 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,633.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010090 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00048930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00043493 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005953 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021980 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00244623 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05394215 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,049,262.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

