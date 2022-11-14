Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Up 12.4% in October

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 916,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AZPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $238.31. 213,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,202. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.62 and its 200-day moving average is $208.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $135.48 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.