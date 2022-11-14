Associated Banc Corp Buys 12,390 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,630,774 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Associated Banc comprises 2.1% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $48,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,719,000 after acquiring an additional 519,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2,414.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,000 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,996,000 after acquiring an additional 280,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,799,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,145,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Stephens raised their price target on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

Associated Banc Stock Performance

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 38,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,921. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Associated Banc Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.