Associated Banc Corp Grows Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 410,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.8 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 75,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,896. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

