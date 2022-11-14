Associated Banc Corp Has $14.49 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,412 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $262,167,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,322 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $98.67. The stock had a trading volume of 204,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,382. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day moving average is $96.82. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.