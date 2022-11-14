Associated Banc Corp Has $28.05 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.2% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,637,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 50.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 73,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $403.80. 45,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $695.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.76, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.19.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,412 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

