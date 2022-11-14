Associated Banc Corp Has $35.98 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,461 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up 1.6% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $35,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $252,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $8.89 on Monday, reaching $483.81. 94,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,748. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $501.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.