Associated Banc Corp Purchases 1,017 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,301,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Target by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,792,000 after buying an additional 274,310 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 18,319.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 266,367 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.18. The stock had a trading volume of 179,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,010. The firm has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.63 and a 200-day moving average of $164.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

