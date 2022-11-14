Associated Banc Corp Purchases 224 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.76. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

