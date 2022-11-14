Associated Banc Corp Sells 4,454 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 427,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

INTC stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,674,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

