Associated Banc Corp Sells 5,215 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in PayPal by 167.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Trading Down 0.0 %

PayPal stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.99. 386,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,388,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $215.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.