Associated Banc Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 283,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises about 1.1% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $24,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 16.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,881,000 after buying an additional 842,927 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10,810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,113,000 after purchasing an additional 831,790 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1,447.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 750,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,584,000 after purchasing an additional 702,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.38. 93,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average of $82.24. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.