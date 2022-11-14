Astar Price Tops $0.0359 on Top Exchanges (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last seven days, Astar has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Astar token can currently be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. Astar has a total market cap of $55.76 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

