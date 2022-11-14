Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.01) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.07) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 430 ($4.95) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance
Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 158.70 ($1.83) on Thursday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of GBX 85.66 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,700 ($19.57). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 421.59. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.
