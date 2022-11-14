Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.01) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.07) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 430 ($4.95) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 158.70 ($1.83) on Thursday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of GBX 85.66 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,700 ($19.57). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 421.59. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 95,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £123,508.47 ($142,208.95). In other news, insider Nigel Boardman bought 38,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £34,944 ($40,234.89). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 95,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £123,508.47 ($142,208.95). Insiders acquired a total of 138,103 shares of company stock worth $16,403,607 over the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.