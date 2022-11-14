ATB Capital Cuts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$35.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Keyera to C$35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$33.96.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$28.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$26.34 and a 1 year high of C$35.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.00.

Keyera Announces Dividend

Keyera Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.70%.

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.