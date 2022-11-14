Augur Hits Market Capitalization of $53.50 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $4.86 or 0.00029362 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Augur has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $53.50 million and $6.70 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002654 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00589591 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,066.90 or 0.30710820 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000087 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
