Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Insider Sells $89,000.00 in Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Autoliv Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at $86.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $110.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

