Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.00 million-$190.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.00 million. Azenta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZTA. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded up $6.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.10. 40,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,361. Azenta has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $121.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,068,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,502,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,746,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,379,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

