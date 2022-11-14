Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) Downgraded by HSBC

Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Azimut from €20.90 ($20.90) to €21.10 ($21.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Azimut Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZIHY opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. Azimut has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $53.79.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A. operates in the asset management sector. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, China, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

