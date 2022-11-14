Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 123.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KGI Securities lowered Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.93.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

BIDU opened at $89.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.96. Baidu has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $173.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Baidu

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Baidu by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Baidu by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Baidu by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.