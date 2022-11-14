Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 123.56% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KGI Securities lowered Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.93.
Baidu Stock Performance
BIDU opened at $89.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.96. Baidu has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $173.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
