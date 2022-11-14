Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Trading 7.6% Higher

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $25.00. 21,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 532,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Bally’s Stock Up 7.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

About Bally’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bally’s by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Bally’s by 1,556.8% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,272,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,422 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in Bally’s by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,410,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 601,239 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Bally’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,217,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after acquiring an additional 290,210 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Bally’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

