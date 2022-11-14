Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Trading 7.6% Higher

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $25.00. 21,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 532,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.
Bally’s Stock Up 7.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s
About Bally’s
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bally’s (BALY)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.