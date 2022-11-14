Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,059,904 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bancolombia stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,892. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.23. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

