Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

BAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

BAC opened at $38.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,390,000 after buying an additional 214,966 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

