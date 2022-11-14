Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$153.00 at Barclays

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMO. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. CSFB reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.59.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$132.93. The stock had a trading volume of 455,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,292. The stock has a market cap of C$89.64 billion and a PE ratio of 7.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$123.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$127.55. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$113.73 and a 52-week high of C$154.47.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported C$3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 14.2155589 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

