Bao Finance (BAO) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 14th. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $62,232.03 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

