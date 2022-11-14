Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) is one of 318 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bar Harbor Bankshares to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bar Harbor Bankshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares 26.65% 10.34% 1.11% Bar Harbor Bankshares Competitors 27.22% 12.44% 1.25%

Risk and Volatility

Bar Harbor Bankshares has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bar Harbor Bankshares’ rivals have a beta of 0.57, indicating that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares $153.07 million $39.30 million 11.34 Bar Harbor Bankshares Competitors $1.28 billion $316.22 million 11.86

This table compares Bar Harbor Bankshares and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bar Harbor Bankshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bar Harbor Bankshares. Bar Harbor Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bar Harbor Bankshares and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bar Harbor Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bar Harbor Bankshares Competitors 675 6749 6335 300 2.45

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 15.61%. Given Bar Harbor Bankshares’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bar Harbor Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bar Harbor Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bar Harbor Bankshares pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 26.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Bar Harbor Bankshares rivals beat Bar Harbor Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, such as multi-family, commercial construction and land development, and other commercial real estate classes; commercial and industrial loans, including loans to commercial and agricultural businesses, and tax exempt entities; residential real estate loans consists of mortgages for 1-4 family housing; and consumer loans comprises home equity loans, lines of credit, auto, and other installment lending. In addition, it provides life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; and third-party investment and insurance services. Further, the company offers trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities; and 401K plan, financial, estate and charitable planning, investment management, family office, municipal, and tax services. It operates 53 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Bar Harbor, Maine.

