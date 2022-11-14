Barclays Boosts Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target to $25.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.06% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $961.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.40. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $59.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04.

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $144,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $2,241,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 127,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

