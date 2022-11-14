Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given New GBX 835 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($9.21) to GBX 835 ($9.61) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Beazley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 685 ($7.89) to GBX 720 ($8.29) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 650 ($7.48) to GBX 675 ($7.77) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 780 ($8.98) to GBX 789 ($9.08) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.43.

BZLYF stock remained flat at $7.61 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

