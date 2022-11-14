Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 106,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,955. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $464.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 3.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 34.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 28.6% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.