Benchmark Boosts Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target to $51.00

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Benchmark from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.