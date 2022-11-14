Bessemer Securities LLC Grows Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 5.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in STERIS by 22.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

STE stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.19. 11,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,443. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.72. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,539.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

